Bollywood’s adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, followed Laal’s (Aamir Khan) remarkable journey through India’s history, capturing significant moments from the 1970s to the present. While Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role added emotional depth to the heartfelt storyline, she once revealed that she gave a long audition to get the role.

In a throwback interview with Prabhat Khabar, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if she took the role in the film because Aamir was in it, she said, “Aamir does not work like that. He never says do this film because I am also in it. He always says ‘Listen to the story first of all’. He asked me to listen to a narration for this film as well. He gave me a four-hour-long narration and that is why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part.” It was the first time that the actress gave an audition for a role in her two-decades-long career. She explained that she got a call from Aamir one day and she heard the script right away. Kareena Kapoor Khan further expressed that this movie was something that neither she nor Aamir had done before.

Moreover, Aamir once revealed during an episode of Koffee With Karan that Kareena wasn’t his first choice for the role of Roopa in the movie because he was looking to cast a 25-year-old actress. Karan Johar asked Aamir if Kareena Kapoor Khan was his first choice, to which the latter admitted, “No, because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially, we thought the less de-aging, the better. So only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25 (years). So that the actress can look younger and older.”

He further explained that the casting director of Laal Singh Chaddha and the team were originally searching for a new, younger actress for the role. While they were watching an ad featuring another actress, they happened to see Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same video. Although they hadn’t considered Kareena initially because they were focused on casting someone around 25 years old, her performance in the ad captivated them. Both Advait Chauhan and Aamir instantly agreed she was perfect for the role despite their original age-related concerns.

Kareena and Aamir have done films like 3 Idiots and Talaash. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni also star in Laal Singh Chaddha.

