2024 is the year for Kareena Kapoor Khan! After delivering success with the heist comedy Crew, Bebo is back with a nail-biting crime-thriller, The Buckingham Murders. The official trailer is out now, and it looks like we’ll have to add another promising release to our watchlist. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review.

The trailer begins with an introduction to the five suspects in the murder case. Jasmeet Bhamra (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) questions the five accused in the case, but it will be a tough nut to crack. The investigation takes a communal route after a Muslim teenager is arrested in connection with the death of the 10-year-old Sikh child. She questions neighbors, relatives, and family members, but will the British-Indian detective triumph in cracking the case? We’ll find that out on September 13, 2024.

The 2 minutes 34 seconds long trailer leaves us on edge. Strong performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen, and other cast members are supported by strong background music. There are layers to this tale, and we’re excited to unravel each one.

It’s been one hour since its release, and The Buckingham Murders trailer has already registered around 11K views, 683 likes, and over 43 comments. Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will largely depend on word-of-mouth, and the thrilling trailer will surely entice fans and drive them to the theatres.

Take a look at the The Buckingham Murders trailer below:

Hansal Mehta directed the crime thriller, which was produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. The supporting cast includes Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Rukku Nahar, and Jonathan Nyati, among others.

Kareena seems to be breaking free from her iconic ‘Poo’ and ‘Geet’ roles and setting new milestones in her acting career. She previously delivered an eccentric performance in Crew and was hailed for her Jaane Jaan performance. She also has Singham Again in the pipeline.

Are you excited to watch The Buckingham Murders?

