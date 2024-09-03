Vivek Oberoi turns a year older today (September 3). The actor has had some memorable films in his kitty, but his tenure in the industry had its fair share of controversies. The most infamous of them has to be his beef with superstar Salman Khan, which happened in 2003 after the latter’s breakup with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. For the unversed, Aishwarya and Vivek were in a relationship after she broke up with Salman. However, Vivek held a controversial press conference in 2003 wherein he alleged that Salman Khan had called and threatened him because of his dating Aishwarya.

This led to Vivek Overoi’s film career’s downward trajectory, wherein he no longer got work. It was also rumored that he had been boycotted by some Bollywood biggies. However, did you know that the Prince actor once publicly apologized to Salman Khan, too, after the incident? Yes, you heard that right! In a throwback award function, Vivek apologized to Salman after his performance with Koena Mitra, but sadly for him, Bhai royally ignored him.

Talking about the same, after his performance, before exiting the stage, Vivek Oberoi faced Salman Khan and bowed down before him with his fans folded. Not only this, but the Shootout At Lokhandwala actor also held his ears, making the sorry gesture while apologizing to the superstar. However, Salman Khan, who can be seen sitting beside Shilpa Shetty, chose to pay no heed to the actor and instead could be seen sporting a smirk on his face. However, Shilpa can be seen letting out a hearty laugh at the scenario.

Having no other option, Vivek Oberoi had to exit the stage somewhat embarrassed. The situation was even more awkward as Vivek’s father, Suresh Oberoi, was also present at the occasion. Not many know this, but later, Sajid Khan and Karan Johar mocked Vivek’s gesture towards Salman at an award function. For the uninitiated, Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke up in 2005. Vivek is now happily married to Priyanka Alva, and the couple has two children.

