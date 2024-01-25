Remember the time when the makers of Shootout At Lokhandwala were threatened not to work with Vivek Oberoi? Still, writer Sanjay Gupta, Sanjay Dutt & Suniel Shetty stood with Director Apoorva Lakhia’s decision to go ahead with him playing the role of Indian gangster Maya Dolas.

Years later, when Gupta turned director for Shootout At Wadala, he approached an ‘ungrateful’ Vivek who declined to be a part of it. In today’s episode of “Bewafa, Bewafa, Bewafa nikla hai tu!” we bring you the tale of bromance that faded with time because of how Bollywood works.

When Sanjay Gupta offered Vivek Oberoi a role in his anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan, he declined, giving a reason that didn’t go well with the director. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sanjay revealed he “felt that at that moment in time, Vivek had been very ungrateful.”

“I’ll stay away from Vivek”: Sanjay

He added, “All the actors agreed to be a part of Dus Kahaniyaan, and Vivek was the only guy who said, ‘my career is going in a certain way. I don’t think I should do an anthology. I didn’t say anything, but I had made up my mind that now, I’ll stay away from that guy. I didn’t work with him after that.”

After rejecting Dus Kahaniyaan, Vivek Oberoi got emotional about reuniting with his old buddy Sanjay Gupta six years later in Shootout At Wadala. He read the script, teared up, and confirmed that he was doing the film but ended up rejecting it. Gupta said, “He got up, and he hugged me. He had tears in his eyes, and he said, ‘I’m back home, I’m doing this film’.”

Apparently, due to Sanjay Gupta’s rocky relationship with Sanjay Dutt, the latter didn’t want actors to work with him. Vivek Oberoi, too, was lured by him to be a hero in Zilla Ghaziabad (which flopped later). Gupta recalled, “A few days later, he got those calls from Dutt’s side. And he just said I can’t do the film because I’m doing this other film with Dutt. That’s where I lost it; I said that’s not right. He had instead gone and done Zilla Ghaziabad, which was with Sanju and Arshad. Because he was told that we will make you the main hero here. I was pretty upset with him during that phase, a brief time.”

Sanjay Gupta gave Vivek Oberoi a character he would be remembered for a lifetime, Maya Bhai, but he couldn’t return the favor, and we hope they both can collaborate soon enough to end the curse.

