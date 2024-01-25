In a surprising move, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced his next film, which is not a Baiju Bawra remake as was speculated. However, the only thing common between the speculations and the new announcement is Alia Bhatt. Alia was assumed to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, and she indeed is a part of Love & War – Bhansali’s next.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has moved on to his next project – a love story designed on the backdrop of a war, and the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal. Details about the film have not been revealed anymore.

However, there are things we know about this film which might be true. While Bhansali has stuck to his promise of doing his next film with Alia Bhatt, Love & War has Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s iconic duo who won hearts with their camaraderie in Sanju. It would be interesting to see their chemistry yet again.

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali has promised Love & War will be released in December 2025, here are six things that certainly might be true for the film.

A Love Triangle

Playing with love triangles is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home ground. In fact, he has given Bollywood some of the most iconic love triangles. Be it Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai, or Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Even Saawariya had tints of a love triangle in the backdrop, with Sonam Kapoor waiting for Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji falling for Ranbir Kapoor. 1942 – A Love Story, a film he wrote, also had a triangle with Manisha Koirala, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

An Incomplete Love Story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a master when it comes to incomplete love stories. Devdas’s lost love in Paro, Chandramukhi’s hopeless affection for Devdas, Khilji wanting Rani Padmavati, Ram & Leela uniting after deaths, Kashibai heartbroken by sharing Peshwa Bajirao with Mastani, Gangubai burdened with the responsibility of an entire community to give up on her love and get him married to someone else. The list is as heartbreaking as it can get. And with each incomplete love story, Bhansali has mastered the art of evoking sympathy for his characters.

A Brilliant Supporting Cast

Every single Sanjay Leela Bhansali film reeks of grandeur – be it on sets or the star cast. Vicky Kaushal will be Bhansali’s latest muse, and it is certain that he will be a constant in Bhansali’s world henceforth. But the filmmaker has a penchant for brilliant supporting characters as well. The entire cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starting from Vikram Gokhale to Ram Leela‘s Supriya Pathak, Gulshan Deviah, Barkha Bisht & others. Be it Gangubai Kathiwadi’s Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa & Jim Sarbh to Padmaavat’s Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh, the filmmaker has always brought the best to the table.

A Hauntingly Beautiful Music

Give me a musical piece, and I can tell it is a Bhansali film. The filmmaker is very specific about the music and background score of his films. Be it a 15-second piece of just Allah in Saawariya or the haunting opera-ish alaaps in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Be it the intrinsically created classical pieces in Padmaavat or the regional flashes of brilliance in Ram-Leela & Bajirao Mastani. Bhansali’s musical game is an individual storyteller at par excellence as his films.

A Dreamy Storytelling

Try getting a real Bhansali world, and you’ll fail. He creates these imaginary La-La lands as per his convenience and aesthetic. A family living in a legit fort in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Sawaariya and Ram-Leela’s imaginary cities. Love & War will surely have another new dream he will live, and we are eagerly waiting.

A Blockbuster In The Making

Finally, Bhansali rarely misses a chance to deliver a blockbuster at the box office. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Devdas and his last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, all of them have experienced success at the box office. Hopefully, Love & War follow the lead.

