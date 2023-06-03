Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in 2000 with Refugee and has been giving one hit after another for more than two decades now. She has delivered one power-packed performance after the other, and there’s a reason why the diva is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood right now. But along the way, she has also confessed to passing several important roles. Shocking, right? But true! Scroll on to learn more.

Many people are aware that Kareena was going to play Leela in Ram-Leela, which ultimately went to Deepika Padukone. But many are not aware that she was also offered Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and was paid partially for it too.

As per Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) and I have wanted to work together for a long time now. And yes, he had offered me Hum Dil De… but at that time, I was too young. Plus, I was also going abroad for higher studies. So I couldn’t take up that offer.” The world is aware that the movie was ultimately filmed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini and Salman Khan as her love interest, Samir.

In another interview with Film Companion, she said that she was paid “Rs 11,000 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which never happened. But I never gave him the money back, so I owe him 11000 (laughing).” That’s not all! Kareena Kapoor Khan was then in talks with SBL for the movie, Ram-Leela, and was quite excited about it too. She said, “Then Bajirao Mastani came up, but unfortunately, that also didn’t work out. But look at my luck, eventually, I had to be the Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.”

She also added that she was escalated to work with Ranveer Singh and said, “For an actor, such films are landmarks. I am looking forward to working with Ranveer too. He was fantastic in Band Baaja Baarat”

Well, that also did not work out and as informed earlier, she walked out of the movie ten days before the shooting began as apparently her ‘mood’ changed.

