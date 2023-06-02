Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the much-awaited films of this year. With the film, Karan Johar is returning to direction after seven years. As the film’s first look was released a few days ago, several fan theories regarding the film’s plot are making rounds.

Ranveer and Alia play the key characters in the romantic comedy, which also has a family-related component. A Reddit post recently went viral wherein the film’s plot has been revealed. The story appeared to be a fan theory, and many claimed that the story is KJo’s version of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.’

This Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fan theory claims that Ranveer Singh plays a spoilt brat who enjoys spending money. In contrast, Alia Bhatt grew up in a reputable Bengali household. The focus of the tale will be these two people, along with much humour from their relatives.

Take a look at the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani storyline Reddit post below:

However, our inside sources confirm that these ‘supposed’ fan-made stories are invalid! It seems like fans will have to wait a little bit longer to watch the teaser/trailer and know what Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all about.

Veteran performers like Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan also have prominent roles in Karan Johar’s movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads. Along with Ronit Roy, famous TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, and Shraddha Arya are also a part of the captivating cast of the film.

Will the director be able to bring back the magic of his other big-budget family drama like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham? We’ll have to wait and watch the film, which is said to be released on 28th July this year.

So what do you think about the fan theory? Let us know in the comments.

