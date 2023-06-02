Om Raut’s Adipurush – starring Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita (Janaki) and Saif Ali Khan as Ravanan, has been in the news ever since it was announced. While the film received heavy criticism for its VFX after its teaser was unveiled on October 2, 2022, the T-Series project is not receiving more love for its songs and edited VFX work.

As fans wait 2 more weeks for the film to release – it hits screens on June 16; a new media report states that the film has earned a giant chunk of its budget already through non-theatrical revenue sources. Read on to know all about the deets.

As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Adipurush has already recovered nearly 85% of its budget before it releases in theatres on Friday, June 16. As per the report, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan co-starring film has managed to recover a whopping Rs 432 crore of its reported Rs 500 crore budget.

So how exactly has Adipurush managed to collect these returns before its release? As per the report, the Om Raut directorial – based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has managed to earn Rs 247 crore from non-theatrical revenues comprising of its satellite rights, music rights, digital rights, and other ancillary rights.

Along with this, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan co-starrer have raked in Rs 185 crore as a minimum guarantee from its theatrical revenue in the South. With these numbers taken into account, the upcoming T-Series film has already recovered Rs 432 crore, aka 86.4% of its Rs 500 crore budget, before it hits screens.

As per the site, trade predictions claim that the business of Adipurush will see an exponential opening collection, and predictions indicate that it could see over Rs 100 crore coming in over its first three days (first weekend) – from the Hindi version alone.

Besides Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.

