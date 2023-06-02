Tom Cruise needs no introduction anywhere in the world where people love watching movies. His previous film, Top Gun: Maverick, enjoyed tremendous success at the worldwide box office and almost touched the $1.5 billion mark. Now, he’s all charged up for the much-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7.

Mission: Impossible is one of the most popular and profitable franchises globally. Even in India, it has gained a cult following among action lovers. However, it’s quite strange that none of MI films crossed 100 crores nett in the country. Finally, it seems that the wait is over as things are moving in the right direction for Tom’s upcoming actioner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible 7, all thanks to the goodwill of the MI franchise and, of course, Tom’s face, is enjoying a solid buzz in the Indian market. Even the trailer turned out to be a perfect pitch for the young audience and has already raised the bar of excitement. The film looks no less than a 20 crore opener with all premium formats like 4DX and IMAX coming into play.

With all things going smoothly, Mission: Impossible 7 is very much a strong contender for a 100 crore club in India and who knows, it might chase a much bigger number if word-of-mouth is favourable. So, there’s an assurance that Tom Cruise is going to get his first 100 crore nett earner at the Indian box office.

Till now, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is Tom Cruise’s highest-earning film in India with 77 crores nett collection. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is the second highest earner with 47 crores nett. Top Gun: Maverick holds the third spot with 35 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office (Worldwide): Chris Pratt’s Film Beats Disney’s Frozen To Become 2nd Highest Grossing Animated Movie of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News