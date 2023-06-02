The Kerala Story has left the entire trade industry in shock by doing the unthinkable. The film, which was never a topic of discussion before its release, has achieved a box office feat which many biggies Bollywood biggies failed to do. After crossing the 200 crores barrier, the Adah Sharma starrer is cruising towards 250 crores and is already the biggest profit-making film of the year. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 5th May, TKS will soon complete a month in theatres and is still running successfully. We saw two biggies in the form of – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 and Fast X – arriving in theatres, but they didn’t affect TKS’ golden run. The audience feedback has been so strong that the film managed to retain a solid screen count for multiple weeks.

As per the last update, The Kerala Story has done a business of 230.22 crores at the Indian box office. If calculated the ROI (return on investment), the film is standing at 667.40% profit. It’s really huge, but if we compare it with the most profitable Hindi films (since 2011), TKS holds the fourth position. It’s The Kashmir Files rocking at the top with 1162% returns.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Hindi films (since 2011):

The Kashmir Files – 1162% Kantara (Hindi) – 981.33% Uri: The Surgical Strike – 876.24% The Kerala Story – 667.40% Aashiqui 2 – 612% Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) – 566.66% Stree – 548.25% Badhaai Ho – 521.81% Baahubali 2 (Hind) – 468.11% Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 456.66%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

