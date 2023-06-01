The Kerala Story has now crossed 230 crores milestone and is just 20 crores away from hitting 250 crores. This didn’t seem too possible till last week but then very good collections over the weekend and then wonderful hold during the weekdays makes one believe that this is achievable. Yes, it’s going to be difficult but it’s certainly not out of question at all.

All of this is happening since the collections have been very steady this week. Monday was quite good at 1.85 crores, Tuesday hardly fell as it brought in 1.80 crores and now Wednesday has stood quite good as well at 1.60 crores. All of this shows how the film is continuing to find audiences with very positive word of mouth and while today again the numbers will be around 1.50 crores, all eyes are on whether 1.15-1.25 crores is hit again tomorrow despite the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. If that indeed turns out to be the case then the game is on for 250 crores milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, The Kerala Story has collected 230.22 crores and while 235 crores would be comfortably surpassed by the close of weekend, anything in 237-238 crores range by then will set it up well for a lifetime of over 250 crores. The team here has delivered an unbelievable all time blockbuster and could well set the template for many more such films to follow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Fast X Box Office Day 13: Vin Diesel & Team Enter The 100 Crore Club, All Eyes Now On Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ To Be The Next Big One

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News