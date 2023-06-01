After a bit of an underwhelming performance coming in from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the box office has a chance to rejoice with the much-awaited Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse arriving in theatres this weekend. The film is expected to recover its budget in the opening weekend itself. Keep reading to see how much it is projected to earn during its debut on the worldwide front.

Helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the animated superhero film is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018. It had ended its global run below the mark of $400 million and was a hugely profitable venture. Now, with a slight increase in production budget this time, the latest instalment too is expected to make huge returns.

As per Deadline’s report, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is geared up for a good start at the worldwide box office. The film is already open in some of the markets and will witness a major release on 2nd June. By Sunday, it is expected to earn around $150 million across the globe. Out of this, $60 million are expected to come from the overseas market.

Spider-Man is a popular superhero in China and that’s why the country is expected to contribute $20 million out of this $60 million overseas debut. In the domestic market, it is expected to rake in $80-$90 million during the opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is reportedly carrying a budget of $100 million, and we can see that the number would be crossed by a huge margin during the weekend itself. In the long run, the film will be making some solid returns.

