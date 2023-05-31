Taylor Swift, after splitting up with Joe Alwyn, sparked romance rumours with The 1975 singer Matty Healy, who reportedly has a shady past, including his substance abuse and controversial podcast appearance. Now, American Rapper Azealia Banks has openly warned Swift about getting associated with Matty, and she did not mince her words at all. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Just a few weeks after her split with Joe Swift was linked with Matty, who was seen in a few of her Eras Tour concerts too, and the alleged couple had been quite inseparable. Earlier, The 1975 singer’s model ex Meredith Mickelson was taken aback by their romance rumours.

Rapper Azealia Banks has taken to her Instagram story section to blast Matty Healy and urged Taylor Swift to leave him, and she even has someone in mind who would be a good match for Taylor instead of him. In one of the stories, Banks schooled Matty for his controversial podcast comments about popular rapper Ice Spice; she wrote, “Does Matt Healy know that no one thinks The 1975 makes good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing. He’s clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him.” In one post she wrote, “Matty Healy is one shared needle away from tetanus.”

In another story warning Taylor Swift about Matty Healy, Azealia Banks wrote, “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of powerful p*ss u worked HELLA Hard To build. Ugh, so many much cooler People in music to work with. You should really tap James Mercer from the Shins… James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever. Yessss Taylor Swift with “Black Wave” “Australia” by the shins vibes is the TEA sis. Ugh this dude is a full incel You cannot be letting him climb the rich white c**chie mountain sis.”

Check out her posts here:







For the unversed, while appearing on the Adam Friedland Show podcast, Matty Healy, instead of calling out the hosts, laughed at their racist and s*xist remarks and even encouraged them to make the impression of a Japanese Nazi. However, he apologised for the controversial appearance but got the heat for saying that it ‘doesn’t actually matter’ and people offended by it are ‘deluded’; instigating Azealia to share her unfiltered take on it and warn Taylor Swift beforehand.

