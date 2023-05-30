The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop groups to date. Apart from their group work, the band’s members also focus on their individual careers and often break various records. Despite their popularity, the band’s members always ensure to stick to each other and maintain their bond. Among the seven members, Jungkook and V’s brotherhood is always in the headlines, and they once left everyone amazed with their understanding during a live dining session.

The seven members of BTS, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V, were brought together by HYBE Entertainment in 2013. Throughout their journey, the band has won several accolades and five Grammy nominations.

BTS enjoys a massive fan base known as the BTS fan ARMY and does not leave a chance to interact with their fans. The band often holds live sessions while doing their daily chores. The seven members once held a session while having dinner together, along with some champagne. A video from their session is currently making rounds on the internet featuring Jungkook and V’s bond.

In the clip, as Jungkook raises his filled champagne glass, all other members join him to cheers. Soon they realised Jungkook did not raise his glass but was asking V to bring his so that he could fill his. The K-Pop star’s gesture for his bandmate left everyone in awe of their relationship.

The band’s fans could not hold their affection toward Jungkook and V and showered them with love. An Instagram user wrote, “that was soooo fvcking hawt jungkook wtff,” while another penned, “Jungkook and taehyung is like – you guys saw nothing no not at all.”

A third fan shared some more details about the session and wrote, “In that live Tae was serving the drinks and by the time he got to his own glass the bottle was empty so he asked other the members to give him some in the beginning. He then asked jk for a refill a few mins later. It’s clear in this edit too.”

“Obviously, JK is Always Attentive to his Hubby Tae,” penned a fourth one.

