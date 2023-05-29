The members of the South Korean boy band BTS are not only focusing on their individual careers, as their military enlistment is one huge point of discussion. After Jin and J-Hope began their training, Jungkook recently broke his silence about his enlistment and revealed how he would cut his hair short gradually. After Jungkook’s revelation broke the internet, his bandmate V recently revealed he would visit him, but it is not what you might think.

V and Jungkook have shared an unbreakable bond ever since they debuted with BTS in 2013. The band is all set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in a few months.

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, recently landed in Seoul after attending several Cannes parties and a CELINE bash in France. As he returned, the K-Pop star took out time to interact with his fans during a Weverse live session. As he answered various questions by the ARMY, the singer also revealed that he would pay a visit to Jungkook but not to talk about his military enlistment and rather eat a meal prepared by him.

During the live session, a fan asked V, “Taehyung, what have you been doing lately? I hope you’ve been well and enjoying lots of good things?” to which he replied, “Recently, in Taehyung’s room I played there again (laughed). Nobody there knew it was me.” When another fan asked V what he would eat today, the singer said, “I am thinking of having Mak-guksu (buckwheat noodles).”

As a third fan suggested him to ask his bandmate Jungkook to make it for him, V revealed he already has plans to meet him. He said, “I already called him earlier in the morning. I’m planning to go over to eat it tomorrow.” The ARMY did go gaga as they hoped to see a picture of their two idols together soon.

For the unversed, Jungkook recently opened up about his enlistment and said, “Ah, I have to go (to the military), too, though. I’ll go and return coolly.” He added that he would not surprise everyone by getting a buzz cut but rather cut short his hair gradually. He said, “Rather than cutting all my hair suddenly, I will gradually cut it shorter and shorter. It’s called hair-lighting (play on words from gaslighting), and I will keep cutting my hair shorter until you guys all of a sudden ask, What, when did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair?”

