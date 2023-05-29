Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are now slowly moving on in their lives, however, there was a time when their court trial was one of the most discussed news all across the globe. With both parties making shocking accusations against each other, the lines between right and wrong had become blurred. But then, there were people who stood for Depp and were confident that he would come out clean. Today, we bring to you a throwback when one of Johnny’s closest friends Gina Deuters, who knew the actor for 20 years claimed that Amber loved drama and was a sociopath. Scroll below to read the details!

Amber and Johnny were once insanely in love and after dating each other for several years, they tied the knot in the year 2015 in an intimate ceremony, however, their marriage only lasted for two years and their magical love story had a tragic end that painted a lot of headlines for all wrong reasons. Amid Amber’s serious allegations against Depp, one of actor’s friends claimed that Amber wanted to destroy the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gina Deuters who is Johnny Depp’s longtime business partner once claimed that Amber Heard was a sociopath who is always used to getting what she wants and when she didn’t get that, she went into let me destroy you zone. While talking to page six, she revealed, “There was one thing Amber said at the wedding. She leaned over to me and said, ‘Do you and Stephen ever fight?’ I said, ‘Sometimes we argue,’ and she said, ‘No, Gina, do you really fight?’ And it was a little disconcerting. [I thought], ‘Do you enjoy it?”

She further revealed, “I think there’s a part of Amber that believes fighting is passion. It means there are sparks, and fireworks in the relationship. Amber Heard is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She’s pretty entitled and I think she made big demands in her divorce.” She also claimed that Amber is used to getting things she wants and when she was denied those demands, she went on to destroy him and said, “I feel like she said, ‘I’m not going to get what I want, so I’m going to destroy you.”

Johnny Depp’s friend also revealed that her husband called her a sociopath and he never regretted it. She said, “My husband called her a sociopathic show pony, and he certainly doesn’t regret it.”

For the unversed, Johnny Depp is now back to films and the actor recently received 7 minute standing ovation at Cannes that left him teary-eyed. On the other hand, Amber Heard is currently staying away from the limelight and spending time with her daughter.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When ‘Possessive’ Justin Bieber Learnt About Selena Gomez Enjoying A ‘Hot S*x Life’ With Zedd & Convinced Her To Ditch Him Because They Were The Ultimate Soul Mates!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News