Amber Heard’s recent years have been full of ups and downs. She lost her trial against Johnn Depp in 2022 and took a hiatus from Hollywood. She will be seen in Aquaman 2, but her appearance has caused havoc among the fans in a negative way. In recent times, probably the one good thing that has happened in Amber’s life is the birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard. She welcomed her in 2021 via surrogacy and is currently living with her in Spain.

However, the actress’s fans have often wondered who’s her baby’s biological father. As per a few reports, there are speculations that it could be Elon Musk.

Sometime around the trial, it was revealed that Amber Heard was in a relationship with Elon Musk. In 2017, the Aquaman actress’s father, David Heard told Grazia magazine that the two were serious about each other. He had said, “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.” While the SpaceX founder and the actress never confirmed the same, Marca reported in 2022 that he possibly could be the biological father of Oonagh Paige.

A source close to Marca said that Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship might have “exceeded the sentimental part since the South African genius could be the progenitor of her daughter.” According to them, an anonymous but close source has said that there are indications “that Elon Musk donated the sp*rm so that Heard could conceive her daughter and therefore is the biological father of the little girl.”

Amber Heard and Elon’s relationship grabbed a lot of attention for its controversial nature as well. While the two dismissed all the bizarre rumours, they have not disclosed details about Oonagh’s biological father.

