Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood at the moment. You can hate or love them, but you certainly can’t ignore them, and their social media PDA is all over the internet. While the couple never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with their public appearances, today, we bring you a throwback to when Megan went all commando wearing only a body harness and pointing a gun towards fiance MGK’s p*nis in an intimate shoot. Scroll below to take a look!

Megan and MGK are massively popular among their fans, with over 20 million followers and 9 million followers on Instagram. The duo never miss out on giving couple goals to their fans worldwide, and they literally can’t keep their hands off each other during their public appearances.

In 2021, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly did an intimate photoshoot for GQ Style, and it’s too hot to be described in words. In the picture, Megan is only seen wearing a harness with no lingerie and holding a gun, pointing the trigger towards her fiance MGK’s p*nis.

Megan Fox is flaunting her toned body in this photoshoot, and we are drooling over their sizzling chemistry. While the actress wore almost nothing for the shoot, Machine Gun Kelly can be seen wearing a long blazer that he paired with thigh-high boots and statement jewellery.

High & Homo took to their official Twitter account and shared their picture; take a look at it below:

Megan Fox and MGK for GQ style, AW21 Issue pic.twitter.com/VUgp0Hd5tE — High End Homo (@highendhomo) October 11, 2021

HOW IS THIS PICTURE EVEN REAL? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are undoubtedly lighting our screens with this ‘too hot to handle’ photoshoot.

