Emily Ratajkowski is a well-known public figure and a supermodel whose social media feed will give many some of the wildest and raunchiest dreams! Emrata did it again as she dropped a carousel of pictures yesterday in barely there bikinis, out of which one particular look caught our attention, and today we will be discussing that going forward in this article.

The model broke the internet with her hot and heavy makeout sesh with former One Direction member Harry Styles but things fizzled out on that front soon; the diva’s stunningness is here to stay and rule. Emrata, with 30 million followers on Instagram, regularly updates her fans with some gorgeous looks ticking all the major fashion goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski promoting her new swimwear line Inamorata posed in two skimpy pieces. She shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and we singled out one picture out of it, which has been re-shared on Twitter by a celebrity account called Hawt Celebs. Emily is wearing a teeny weeny green bikini with yellow prints leaving very less to the imagination as she admired her well-toned figure in the mirror. The dangerously high-waisted thong-styled bikini bottom wear will increase your palpitation for sure.

The bikini barely covered her lady parts as she carried herself with outstanding self-confidence. Emily Ratajkowski, in another picture, could be seen posing with her collaborator Marcel Gaia who wore a pair of yellow speedos complementing the supermodel’s two-piece. For makeup, Emrata opted for sheer makeup going for a natural no-makeup look but made sure to give her cheeks the flushed look with a good amount of cheek tint along with her plumped-up lips with a creamy n*de shade. Her hair was kept open as she sported her classic bangs, and for accessories, she only sported a neckpiece with a round pendant. In the picture with Marcel, she posed with a coconut flashing her b*tt; check them out here:

inamorata x mirror palais pic.twitter.com/cJmta16qfH — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) May 18, 2023

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Vs Sydney Sweeney Fashion Face-Off: Who Nailed The Peek-A-Boo Bra Trend Putting Up A Busty Display For Some NSFW Photos!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News