Harry Styles always takes advantage of every opportunity to grab headlines with his personal and professional life. The singer-turned-actor started his career with the British boy band One Direction and later pursued his solo career and enjoys an enormous fan following worldwide. While he’s dominating headlines for his alleged romance with Emily Ratajkowski, rumours are rife that he’s actually dating this hottie Victoria’s Secret model and not Emily post his split with Olivia Wilde, and netizens are reacting to this news while also dragging Pete Davidson in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Harry is one of the most famous artists in the world and has over 48 million followers on Instagram. A while ago, his video of making out with Emily went viral on the internet, and their fans were quite happy seeing the two of them together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit handle named Fauxmoi shared a screenshot of Deuxmoi’s Instagram story with a caption that read, “DM is saying that Harry Styles and Candice Swanepoel are dating.” Take a look at it below:

It looks like Harry Styles has moved on from Emily Ratajkowski to Candice Swanepoel; that’s what the fans think.

Reacting to this Reddit thread, a user commented, “Harry coming in hot for Pete’s position. 😂😂”

Another user commented, “Has harry ever dated someone his age? Not saying this is a problem. They’re close in age but I actually love that harry likes older women. In a world of Leo’s being the norm, It’s refreshing.”

A third commented, “crying at harry’s type being moms now (if this is true).”

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles dating Candice Swanepoel after allegedly splitting with Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Says “Stop Pushing This Narrative, It’s Tiring” While Shutting Down Speculations About Her Patch Up With Cheater Ex-Partner Tristan Thompson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News