Kim Kardashian’s dating life seemingly laid dormant since her break up with Pete Davidson, but not any more! The American socialite is allegedly dating former NFL player Tom Brady as per a source. She was previously married to Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye. A social media blind has reported the news of this alleged affair, and to get all the juicy deets to, keep scrolling below!

After dating Ye for a few years, starting in 2011, he and Kim tied the knot in 2014. Kim filed for divorce from him in 2021, which reportedly got finalised in 2022. Following her split, she started dating SNL star Pete sometime in the second half of 2021, but that too was shortlived and they parted ways in August 2022.

A latest blind item shared on Instagram by the popular gossip page, Deuxmoi claims that Kim Kardashian is allegedly dating NFL star, Tom Brady. In the reel posted by the page, it claims, “I have a potential new couple announcement.” An insider told Deuxmoi that Kardashian and Brady were in touch because the former is “looking to buy property in this area where Tom has a vacation home.” The reel further claimed that they are ‘Just good friends’, but added the disclaimer saying they are ‘having fun’.

The netizens are also having a ball, giving out their reactions in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Kim is out here in her white boy era”

Another wrote, “Get serious 🧐 TB would never degrade himself”

One of the netizens’ comment read, “This is a no for me, and I am hoping this is fan fiction.”

Followed by, “ew kim can do so much better than that thin slice wheat toast”

“But like does he want to deal with Kanye?”

“We’ve arrived at the end of times”

“Kris up to her usual antics”

“Tom Brady sure does love his witches”

The gossip page previously shared another reel that said, “This A-list star was spotted touring properties in this warm locale. The thing is, she is she was using a certain newly-single A-list athlete’s golf cart as her mode of transportation. Just friends or maybe more?” Following this, they confirmed that it is Kim K and Tom Brady.

For the unversed, Brady was previously linked with A-list actress Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson is in a happy relationship with his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

