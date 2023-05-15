Jenna Ortega is one of the rising stars of Hollywood who is gradually cementing her position in the industry. While her professional life is pretty sorted, it looks like she is seeking help on the personal front from her close actress friend Zendaya. A latest report suggests that Zendaya might have turned into a matchmaker to find the perfect match for Ortega. Scroll down for the scoop.

According to the latest reports, Zendaya has also asked her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland to help find Jenna Ortega their “kind of love.” Ortega, for the unversed, was previously linked to several public figures including Pete Davidson and Devin Booker.

In a report in Radar Online, a source spilled the beans to the publication saying, “Zendaya and Tom are so happy together, and she wants to find Jenna that kind of love too” adding that the Dune actress believed Holland’s British upbringing made him “thoughtful and polite.” The insider further stated, “She’s got it in her head that Jenna needs to date a British guy.”

It is also reported that Jenna Ortega is pleased that her friends are getting involved in her love life. An insider speaking on the same shared, “She idolizes Zendaya, so, of course, she’s flattered she wants to help her.” However, the source added, “She’s not going to hold her breath” adding that she was going to wait and see what happens.

The latest reports come after Jenna Ortega was linked to NBA star Devin Booker. The latter was earlier in a relationship with Kendall Jenner for two years. The rumours started when a purported picture of them went viral.

In a different interview, the Wednesday star spoke about her love life saying, “the idea of relationships stresses [her] out” and she is “too obsessed with [her] work” admitting that it needs to be changed.

She further stated, “My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now. I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public…. I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realize that I’m not all that.”

