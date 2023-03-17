Wednesday became a rage soon after its digital premiere on Netflix. The Jenna Ortega led show was hailed for its dramatic cinematography and viral dance moves apart from terrific portrayals. While fans are super excited for the sequel, producer Steven DeKnight has brutally slammed the leading actress and even called her “difficult” to work with. Will she be replaced? Scroll below for details!

It all began when Jenna appeared on the Armchair Expert Podcast on March 6. She detailed her character arc and confessed that the scriptwriting was not satisfactory enough. The actress went on to claim that she took the liberty to change her lines and even said “no” to plot points at times.

This seemed to have irked Steven DeKnight who called her out over sharing creative differences in public. The Wednesday producer ended up blaming Jenna age for what he calls an ‘immature’ thing to do while terming her toxic and unprofessional.

Steven DeKnight reacted, “She’s (Jenna Ortega) young, so may be doesn’t know any better (but she should.) She should also ask herself how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material.”

The Wednesday producer continued, “This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic. I love her work but life’s too short to deal with people like this in this business.”

Is Steven DeKnight hinting at replacing Jenna Ortega in Wednesday? His last tweet suggests so.

Meanwhile, netizens have been slamming Steven on Twitter, and he’s pretty actively replying to all the hate.

Absolutely! Again, I can't stress this enough: She's an amazing talent. It was just an unfortunate situation to expose creative differences publicly, and also I'll admit that writers are on edge because of the impending strike, myself included. A perfect storm. https://t.co/hQw6qBseIn — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 15, 2023

