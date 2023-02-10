Jenna Ortega who has been working since she was a child artist, and it’s been a decade of her career, rose to fame significantly after her performance in the horror movie X and the franchise Scream. She became an overnight sensation after the Netflix original series Wednesday broke all the records. Jenna was also seen in the romantic thriller series, You starring Penn Badgley’s season 2. However, now the showrunner of the series has opened up about why the actress didn’t reprise her role for the next seasons. Scroll below to find out!

In You season 2, Jenna played Ellie Alves, and her performance was just a glimpse of what she is capable of. Later on her performances in the latest projects has been highly appreciated by everyone.

While promoting You season 4, the showrunner Sera Gamble spoke with IndieWire. Talking about why Wednesday star Jenna Ortega didn’t reprise her role as Ellie in You season 3 and whether they have any plans to collaborate with her in future, Gamble shared, “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,’ It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

Well, nothing can be said as anything can happen in future. There might be a connection with Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg and Jenna Ortega’s Ellie Alves in the future season of You. And as Sera Gamble and the makers of You showed interest in bringing back the character, there might be a possibility to see Jenna reprising the role once again.

For the unversed, after the massive success of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega has back to back projects in her pipeline, including a project with Percy, her co-star from the series, Scream, Wednesday season 2 and many more.

Would you like to see Jenna Ortega reprising her role as Ellie Alves in the series You in the upcoming future? Let us know!

