Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3 has got caught up in a controversy related to the Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir. Now, Neeru Bajwa has deleted all promotional posts. Why? Neeru Bajwa is one of the stars in the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh movie, Sardaar Ji 3. However, ever since the trailer has dropped, the film has been caught up in a controversy as it also features Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress, in a supporting role. The controversy stemmed from the Pahalgam attack that happened in April. The Indian film industry has issued a ban on Pakistani actors and artists. Amid all of this, Sardaar Ji 3’s release kind of backfired.

It didn’t sit right with the Indian fans, and they shared quite a lot of hateful comments on the posts. Even though the film will not be released in India, the producers went ahead with the planned overseas release. Dilijit has also faced wrath from the public. Now, Bajwa, one of the leading stars of the movie, has deleted all the promotional materials from her social media platforms. Read to know more.

Neeru Bajwa Deletes All The Promotional Materials Of Sardaar Ji 3

Neeru is a Canadian national who has also been quite popular in the Punjabi film industry. Just a few days ago, the actress was seen promoting her upcoming movie, Sardaar Ji 3, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. But probably after seeing all the negative remarks, she has deleted the promotional materials from her social media platforms. On the other hand, Hania Aamir has not been a part of the promotions despite the film getting released in Pakistan and its territories.

Sardaar Ji 3 Producers Speak On Sentiment, Censorship & Heavy Losses

The situation is still quite sentimental. Even though Hania’s fans supported her in the initial phase of the Pahalgam attack, after her comments on Operation Sindoor went viral, many Indians have bashed her as well. With all this drama, the film is going to suffer a lot of losses. Talking about it, one of the producers, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, shared with NDTV (via The Indian Express), “There was no restriction from the Government of India or any other institution.”

Keeping the situation in mind, they decided not to release in India as they “did not want to hurt the sentiments of our people in any way. We decided that the film will be released only overseas because our major investment is there. There was no restriction from any government overseas, so it was decided to release there. We did not put the trailer on YouTube in India, nor did we do any kind of promotional activities.” While speaking about the financial loss, Gunbir further added, “40 percent of our revenue loss has happened.”

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh also spoke about the scenario and said, “When the film was made, the situation was fine. This film was shot in February. A lot of things happened after that which are not in our control. When it (Pahalgam attack) happened, the producers knew that they can’t release this film in India anymore. But, they decided to release it overseas as they have invested a lot of money in the film. They will 100% suffer losses because they are removing an entire territory.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy?

