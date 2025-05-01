The Pahalgam incident has left our country grieving and in disbelief. The Indian government is now taking the necessary steps to take action against terrorism. As a bold move against Pakistan, the Instagram handles of actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and others have been banned. But has Hania Aamir blamed her own country’s army for the attack? Scroll below for a fact check.

Aamir is a Pakistani YouTuber, model, and actress working predominantly in films and television in the country. Her notable works include Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. She has a huge fan base in India, and they became upset after the government of India blocked the Pakistani actors’ accounts in the nation, which includes Instagram and YouTube. Hania, condemning the Pahelgam attack, previously said that her heart is with the innocent lives affected by recent events, noting that pain, grief, and hope unite us.

Hania Aamir also said that the loss of innocent lives is a shared sorrow and emphasized that grief is universal. A post on X [formerly Twitter] has gone viral, and it is from an account named after the actress that read, “Just because of General Asim Munir’s actions in Kashmir, the entire Pakistani entertainment industry has been banned in India, and even social media accounts are being restricted.”

It continued, “I respectfully request the Prime Minister of India: we, the common people of Pakistan, have done nothing wrong to India. It is the Pakistani army and Islamist terrorists who are behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack. So why are you punishing ordinary Pakistanis? Please take action against the Pakistani army and the terrorists, not the innocent citizens. My account, along with other Pak celebs, banned by India. Heartbroken, but this is on OUR govt’s failures! Their wrongdoings led to this. If India didn’t act, no one would’ve spoken up. Now we ALL must raise our voices against this mess!”

Despite the Twitter verification, which misled a lot of fans, it turns out the handle is a parody account named after Hania Aamir. Therefore, Hania Aamir has not shared a statement against Pakistan, blaming the army of that government. It would have created more unrest among the people and the two countries.

Last Tuesday, a group of tourists was attacked in the picturesque valley of Pahalgam in Kashmir. Twenty-six people were killed in that incident by the terrorists. It has re-ignited tensions between both nations centering around Kashmir.

