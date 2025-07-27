There’s still no clarity on Sardaar Ji 3 releasing in India. But Diljit Dosanjh starrer is achieving milestones at the overseas box office. The horror comedy has now emerged as the second highest-grossing film of all time in Pakistan. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Sardaar Ji 3 at the Pakistan Box Office

Amar Hundal’s directorial was released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. However, due to the casting of Hania Aamir amid political tensions between India and Pakistan, the release was banned in the domestic market.

In Pakistan, Sardaar Ji 3 has crossed the PKR 50 crore mark. It is the first-ever Indian film to achieve the milestone in the Pak. At the #2 spot is Carry On Jatta 3, lagging way behind with lifetime collections of PKR 40 crore.

Take a look at the official week-wise box office breakdown of Sardaar Ji 3 (PKR gross) below:

Week 1: 21 crores

Week 2: 9.70 crores (5 days)

Week 3: 10.90 crores

Week 4: 8.20 crores

Weekend 5: 20 lakhs+ (yet to conclude)

Total: 50 crores+

Sardaar Ji 3 is #2 grosser in Pakistan

Diljit Dosanjh starrer has reportedly emerged as the second-highest grossing history in history of Pakistan box office. It is only behind The Legend of Maula Jatt, which reportedly minted PKR 511 crore in the domestic market.

More about the Punjabi film

It is the third instalment in the Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji franchise. The ensemble also cast features Neeru Bajwa, Hania Aamir, Jasmin Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Sapna Pabbi, and Manav Vij. The Punjabi horror comedy drama is made on a budget of 35 crores and is a super-hit at the worldwide box office.

Sardaar Ji 3 had previously emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan.

