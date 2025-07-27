In the last few years, the Punjabi film industry has witnessed impressive growth, thanks to the significant increase in the audience base in the overseas market. The Punjabi-speaking Indian and Pakistani diaspora form a big chunk of moviegoers, which has helped the industry deliver 100 crore grossers at the worldwide box office. Talking about the top grosser, The Legend Of Maula Jatt is ruling the roost with impressive earnings. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoyed positive reception from critics and audiences

The Pakistani Punjabi film, which was theatrically released in October 2022, was an action drama starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi, and Mahira Khan in key roles. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its performances, direction, and other aspects. Even among the audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth.

How much did The Legend Of Maula Jatt earn at the worldwide box office?

Apart from Pakistan, The Legend Of Maula Jatt was a massive hit in the overseas market. As per Box Office Mojo, the film did a business of $5.08 million in Pakistan, which equals 43.91 crores in Indian rupees (as per the current currency rate). In North America (USA and Canada), it amassed a massive $5.01 million, which equals 43.31 crores. Another important contributor was the United Kingdom with $1.66 million, which equals 14.35 crores.

Overall, The Legend Of Maula Jatt earned $13.94 million at the worldwide box office, which equals 120.51 crores in Indian rupees. With such a massive total, it is the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever.

Box office breakdown:

Pakistan – $5.08 million

North America – $5.01 million

UK – $1.66 million

Rest of the world – $2.19 million

Worldwide total – $13.94 million

Ruling as the top Punjabi grosser since October 2022

The Fawad Khan starrer has been ruling at the top among Punjabi films for almost 33 months now. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Jasmin Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3 had an outside chance to come close to it in 2024, but wrapped up at 102.63 crores.

Diljit’s latest release, Sardaar Ji 3, has a chance of crossing it if it gets a green signal for its release in India. Already, it has earned well over 60 crores in the overseas market. With the Indian release, it might chase The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s lifetime collection to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film.

