Hollywood actress Emily Blunt has had an exciting acting career so far. From her early roles in the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, the 2007 rom-com Dan in Real Life, and the 2008 comedy-drama The Great Buck Howard, to her more recent performances in Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, Oppenheimer, and The Smashing Machine, she has proved her mettle in the film industry.

Emily Blunt is currently starring in the comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released in theaters on May 1, 2026. In addition to Oppenheimer, Edge of Tomorrow, Mary Poppins Returns, and A Quiet Place, it ranks among her top five highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office.

The 43-year-old actress will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s eagerly anticipated sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, which is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. Let’s take a look at how much the alien-themed movie would need to earn worldwide to take Emily Blunt’s 2026 combined worldwide box office gross beyond the $1 billion milestone.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $215.8 million

International: $448.6 million

Worldwide: $664.4 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Disclosure Day

Based on the above figures, it is clear that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has a current worldwide total of $664.4 million. This means that Emily Blunt’s next film, Disclosure Day, would need to earn more than $335.6 million to take her combined 2026 worldwide box office gross past the $1 billion milestone. However, since The Devil Wears Prada 2 is still playing in several theaters, the gap is expected to decrease in the coming weeks.

As per a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Disclosure Day is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. And if everything goes well, it is expected to deliver a $75-85 million global debut. If it meets these projections, receives positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and gets strong support from international markets, surpassing the $335.6 million figure appears to be an attainable target. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release.

What Is Disclosure Day About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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