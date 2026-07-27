The Devil Wears Prada 2 Worldwide Box Office: Turns A Massive $440 Million+ Theatrical Surplus After Crossing Break-Even (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has concluded its theatrical run at the box office in North America. It has achieved blockbuster status with solid collections worldwide, and its collections are significantly above the break-even point. The Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer fashion sequel is also one of the highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office in 2026. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 ends its domestic run with solid numbers

The fashion sequel collected $76.7 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It is one of the few films that crossed $200 million domestically. Recently, the movie ended its run at the North American box office, collecting a solid $220.6 million. It is the 7th highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $469.7 million at the international box office so far. It enjoyed a spectacular run at the overseas box office as well. Combining the film’s $220.6 million domestic total and the overseas cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $690.3 million cume. It failed to hit the $700 million mark worldwide. It surpassed the global haul of Project Hail Mary to become the 4th-highest-grossing film of 2026.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $220.6 million

International – $469.7 million

Worldwide – $690.3 million

How much profit has the film earned over its break-even target?

The fashion sequel was made on a reported budget of $100 million, and therefore, its break-even collection was $250 million. After 84 days in theaters, the movie’s global total is $690.3 million, over $440 million above its $250 million break-even target. It has thus achieved the blockbuster status, earning so much worldwide.

More about the film

The film follows Andy Sachs as she reunites with the formidable Miranda Priestly while navigating the rapidly changing world of fashion journalism, where both women face the challenges brought on by the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will soon be available on Disney+ from July 29 onwards.

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