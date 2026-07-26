Digger Worldwide Box Office: Can It Enter Tom Cruise’s All-Time Top 5 Global Grossers? Here’s The Target (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tom Cruise needs no introduction; he is one of those actors who enjoys unparalleled global fame. He has given numerous memorable movies over the decades and is now set to appear in a different kind of role in the upcoming satirical comedy Digger. As anticipation builds around Digger fans and exhibitors alike are wondering where it could eventually land among the superstar’s top 5 biggest hits worldwide.

Although the film has yet to be released, its box office potential has already become a hot topic. Therefore, ahead of its theatrical debut, let’s take a look at how much Digger would need to earn worldwide to break into Tom’s top 5 highest-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Tom Cruise’s all-time 5th highest-grossing movie worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, War of the Worlds, released in 2005, is the 5th-highest-grossing film worldwide for Tom Cruise. It collected $603.8 million in its lifetime at the worldwide box office to achieve this feat. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it is based on HG Wells’ 1898 novel The War of the Worlds. Besides being a commercial success, it was also a critical success, earning Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

How much Digger would have to earn to break into Tom Cruise’s all-time top 5 global grossers?

Digger would have to earn more than $603 million to match up to War of the Worlds and slightly more to beat it as the all-time 5th highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise’s career. The target is quite high and comes after two box office flops, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reconing Part One and The Final Reckoning. There is still a few months left before Digger hits the screens and with strong word of mouth it can achieve this feat.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Tom Cruise

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion

2. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $824.2 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $710.9 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.7 million

5. War of the Worlds – $603.8 million

More about Digger

Advertisement

Digger follows the most powerful man in the world, who races to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything. Tom Cruise starrer Digger will be released on October 2.

Must Read: Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Anne Hathaway’s Stylish Sequel Wraps Up Its $220M+ Theatrical Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News