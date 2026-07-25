The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office (Closing Collection): The Curtain Falls On Anne Hathaway’s Fashion Hit ( Photo Credit – 20th Century Studios )

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has ended its theatrical run in North America. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2026 in North America. It is a big hit and a financially successful sequel, which pushed the franchise’s global total past the $1 billion milestone. The fans should rejoice as it is set to arrive on its home streaming platform soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received strong ratings from the critics and audience, helping it to win financially. The sequel reunites the original cast, comprising Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Despite being released after so many years, it had strong repeat value, and nostalgia played in its favor. The film ruled the domestic chart for days.

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s closing collection at the box office in North America.

Based on the latest numbers provided by industry analyst Luiz Fernando, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has finished its theatrical run at the box office in North America. It was running in 40 theaters only till this Thursday in North America. The Anne Hathaway starrer collected $5k over these last 40 theaters on its 12th Thursday. It had been in the cinemas for 84 days and collected $220.6 million at the domestic box office in its original run.

It is the highest-grossing movie in the franchise and 2026’s 6th highest-grosser in North America. The fashion sequel has been knocked out of the top 5 by Obsession and its glorious run, but it is still a very successful release of the year.

More about the movie

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $690.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. It is the 4th highest-grossing film of the year at the worldwide box office. It missed the $700 million milestone worldwide and had a good shot at reaching it, but it did not happen. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will stream on Disney+ and Hulu from July 29 onwards.

Box office summary of the movie

Domestic – $220.5 million

Interntional – $469.7 million

Worldwide – $690.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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