Ranbir Kapoor Skips Animal Park in Film Line-Up, Will It Go Brahmastra Route? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films, with the epic Ramayana being the next. For the film’s promotions, the actor recently attended the San Diego Comic-Con. At the popular festival, the makers played the trailer and also spoke about the film. On the sidelines of the event, Ranbir also spoke about his upcoming line-up of films while addressing rumours. However, he failed to mention Animal Park. A casual slip-up or intentional?

No Animal Park For Ranbir Kapoor?

The actor addressed one of the biggest rumours surrounding his upcoming line-up. For months, it was being speculated that the Shamshera actor would be a part of Dhoom 4. On the Review Nation YouTube channel, when the host mentioned that the actor would be a part of the beloved Dhoom franchise, Kapoor clarified, “No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr. Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year.” However, many noticed that he skipped mentioning Animal Park, the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal.

Will Animal Park Meet Brahmastra’s Fate?

Ranbir Kapoor has not had a great run with franchise films so far. His film Brahmastra: Part One was in the making for nearly a decade. It was planned as a three-part film, but the first part got delayed multiple times. To give an idea of how long it took, during that period, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir not only met but also became friends, dated, got married, and even announced their pregnancy. All of this happened by the time Brahmastra finally released in theatres. Currently, there is no update on the further instalments of the franchise. Even the casting for the next film has not been locked yet.

So, yes, it can be worrisome when Ranbir skips mentioning Animal Park. While Ranbir is busy with Ramayana, which is also a two-part film, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline. That film, too, was delayed multiple times and will finally be released next year.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy with Prabhas-starrer Spirit. The film is currently on floors and will release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

In February 2026, Vanga shared an update on the film while addressing the audience in Japan, where Animal had just premiered. Explaining the thought behind the sequel’s title, the director said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will be more animals in the film because Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind, it’s a war between two brothers who look alike, so I felt Animal Park would be the right title. We’ll start shooting in mid-2027.” At the same time, Kapoor had also expressed his excitement for the film and his eagerness to go back on set with Vanga.

However, there has been no update on the film since then, and nothing can be said until it goes on floors. Ranbir also has the shoot of Ramayana: Part 2 lined up in the coming months.

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