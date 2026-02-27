Over the years, Prabhas has established himself as one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Post-Baahubali 2, he has built a massive nationwide fan base. Not all of his movies in the post-Baahubali 2 era have been successful, but almost every one has registered a solid start at the Indian box office, earning the deserving title of King of Openings. In the future, too, the tag is likely to stick with him, as he has not one or two but three films with guaranteed 100-crore net openings.

Prabhas has consistently delivered big openings at the Indian box office

In the past, the superstar has delivered one 100 crore net opener in the form of Baahubali 2. Two of his films, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, missed the 100 crore mark but scored above 90 crore net. His Adipurush and Saaho opened close to 90 crore net. Such a track record of openings clearly indicates the actor’s superstardom.

Guaranteed three 100 crore openers for the actor

After the debacle of The Raja Saab, Prabhas is all set to bounce back with his strong lineup of upcoming films. Among the upcoming biggies, three of his films are considered guaranteed mega openers at the Indian box office: Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and Salaar 2. All three of these films have genuine interest among audiences.

Spirit has a brand of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga attached to it, and everyone is eagerly waiting to see how his collaboration with Prabhas turns out. With a strong buzz in both the Hindi and South markets, the film is likely to clock 100 crore net opening. Speaking about Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, both films were successful, enjoying a good response across the nation. So naturally, the hype is huge for the sequels of both these films, making it easy for them to chase 100 crore net or more on day 1.

As we can see, three upcoming films are set to be 100-crore openers for Prabhas, reinstating his status as the King of Openings in Indian cinema. Apart from Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and Salaar 2, his Fauzi is also expected to open big at the Indian box office, but it is unlikely to rake in 100 crore net on day 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Deliver Bollywood Its First Clean Hit Of 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News