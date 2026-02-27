Two months of 2026 have almost ended, but sadly, Bollywood hasn’t witnessed a single big hit yet. Border 2 has been the only big film so far that was released in theaters, and while it minted good moolah at the Indian box office, it couldn’t secure a hit verdict due to its massive budget. Even other potential films like Mardaani 3 and Ikkis failed to perform as expected. With such a track record in the first two months, now all eyes are set on how Dhurandhar 2 performs.

The Dhurandhar sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others, is the next big event film of Bollywood and is scheduled to release in theaters on March 19. Since the first installment was an epic blockbuster, both critically and commercially, there’s strong buzz on the ground, and the excitement is at its peak.

Dhurandhar 2 is likely to deliver Bollywood its first hit in 2026

Dhurandhar 2 isn’t a low- or mid-budget film; it has an estimated budget of around 200-225 crore, which is huge. Against such a cost, the film will need to earn 400-450 crore net at the Indian box office to achieve a 100% return on investment (ROI) and become a clean hit. With the kind of buzz the film is enjoying, it would pull in big numbers in the first 10 days if word of mouth is strong.

So, it seems that Dhurandhar 2 will be the first clean hit of Bollywood in 2026. Border 2 had a chance of achieving the hit verdict, but it failed. Mounted on a budget of 275 crore, the film has earned 360.24 crore net, securing a plus verdict.

How much ROI did Dhurandhar enjoy at the Indian box office?

Dhurandhar was made at an estimated budget of 225 crore. Backed by extraordinary word of mouth, it amassed a mammoth 894.49 crore net at the Indian box office in its lifetime run. It wrapped up the run with an impressive 297.55% ROI. It’ll be interesting to see if the sequel repeats the same magic.

