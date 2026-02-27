There may be a list of new releases, but Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 continues to hold its fort at the ticket windows. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has completed 5 weeks in theatres and refuses to give up. Scroll below for a detailed day 35 report!

How much has Border 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, Border 2 concluded its fifth week, adding 20 lakh to the kitty on day 35. It maintained a stable hold. The epic war action drama has been competing against O’Romeo, Mardaani 3, Tu Yaa Main, Vadh 2, among other releases.

It is already a success, accumulating 360.24 crore in 35 days, against a budget of 275 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 31%. Border 2 will conclude its domestic run as a plus affair.

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Week 5: 2.55 crore*

Total – 360.24 crore*

Will miss the 500 crore club worldwide!

Border 2 has already concluded its overseas run, grossing 57.25 crore. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total stands at 482.33 crore gross after 35 days. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer is the 21st highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the global box office. It will miss its entry into the top 20, as Sanju holds the last spot with a lifetime of 541.76 crore.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 360.24 crore*

ROI: 85.24 crore

ROI%: 31%

India gross: 425.08 crore

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 482.33 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

