Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 is enjoying ruling the ticket windows in Bollywood. The epic action war drama has witnessed a good growth on the third Tuesday. It is now less than 4 crore away from attaining a new feat for Diljit Dosanj, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. Scroll below for the day 19 collection!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

According to estimates, Border 2 accumulated an estimated 2.75 crore on day 19. It saw a 30% jump from 2.12 crore garnered on the third Monday. There has been competition from Dhurandhar, Mardaani 3, and Vadh 2, among others, but Anurag Singh’s directorial is the #1 choice. Starting Friday, it will battle against the Valentine’s Day release O’Romeo.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 346.34 crore net. Made on a budget of 275 crore, Sunny Deol starrer has gained returns of 71.34 crores so far, gaining the plus verdict. It is now heading for a lifetime of around 375 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Day 15: 3.12 crore

Day 16: 6.10 crore

Day 17: 8.45 crore

Day 18: 2.12 crore*

Day 19: 2.75 crore*

Total: 346.34 crore*

Set to unlock a new feat for Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh!

Border 2 is now only 3.66 crore away from clocking the 350 crore milestone at the Indian box office. As previously mentioned, the epic war action drama is the highest-grossing film for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It will soon become their first grosser ever to touch the 350 crore mark. As for Sunny Deol, he’s made an entry into the 500 crore club with Gadar 2 (525.50 crore).

Border 2 Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 346.34 crore*

ROI: 71.34 crore

ROI%: 26%

India gross: 408.68 crore*

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

