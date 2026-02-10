Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, had a fair opening weekend, and all eyes were locked on its first Monday’s performance. With some sort of reception coming in, the film maintained a good hold on Monday, compared to its opening-day collection. Although collections dropped below 50 lakh, the film still has an outside chance if it stays strong from now on. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Vadh 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

On the first Monday, day 4, the Bollywood crime thriller earned 31 lakh. Compared to day 1’s 50 lakh, it dropped by 38%, thus passing the Monday test. Overall, it has earned an estimated 2.66 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 3.13 crore gross. The film is likely to remain steady but at lower levels and is expected to earn around 3.5 crore net in the first week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 85 lakh

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 31 lakh

Total – 2.66 crore

Is Vadh 2 on the right track?

As mentioned above, Vadh 2 maintained a steady pace on its first Monday and is likely to stay on the same line throughout the week. However, overall collections are on the lower side, which is not good at all. While there’s no official word on the film’s budget, the estimated cost is 10 crore.

Against the cost of 10 crore, Vadh 2 must earn 10 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. While the target isn’t big, the film won’t reach it at the current pace. Considering a big Hindi film, O’Romeo, releases this Friday (February 13), the Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer has only three days to turn the game around. If collections remain at the same levels till Friday, the target of 10 crore net will become next to impossible to achieve. Let’s see how things unfold.

