Chiranjeevi has bounced back after the failure of Bhola Shankar, delivering a success with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Made on a massive budget of 200 crore, the Sankranti release recovered its entire cost and delivered decent returns at the Indian box office. With such success, the trade is now confident about Megastar’s next, Vishwambhara, which was earlier described as a risky project. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Telugu fantasy action film was supposed to release before Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, but due to heavy post-production work, it was delayed. It is now likely to be released in theaters in the second half of 2026. It has been learned that, due to heavy VFX, the film’s budget has increased from the initial estimate.

How much does Vishwambhara need to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

Reportedly, Vishwambhara is a magnum opus mounted on a budget of 250 crore. With such a high budget, it will need to perform extremely well at the Indian box office. To enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, the film will need to earn 250 crore net, a challenging but achievable goal with positive word of mouth.

Can it secure a hit verdict?

To become a clean hit at the Indian box office, Vishwambhara will need to deliver 100% returns, and that will be achieved with a net collection of 500 crore. This target looks completely out of reach, as the film relies heavily on the Telugu market. Even with a pan-India release, it is unlikely to rake in such hefty numbers, since Chiranjeevi doesn’t have the massive pull in the Hindi belt, which is crucial to hitting the 500-crore target.

More about the film

The magnum opus is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, Isha Chawla, Surbhi Puranik, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. It is produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.

