Before the release, no one was sure about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s fate, considering its massive budget, but once it arrived at the Indian box office, it impressed everyone with its run. Still running in theaters, the film is now the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi and has emerged as a clean success. However, when it comes to return on investment (ROI), the film didn’t score big. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 26 days?

The Telugu action-comedy entertainer recently completed its third week and yesterday, on day 26, entered the fourth week. As per Sacnilk, it earned an estimated 48 lakh on day 26. Compared to day 25’s 65 lakh, it displayed a 26.15% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 210.83 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 248.77 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crore

Week 2 – 22.8 crore

Week 3 – 8.4 crore

Day 26 – 48 lakh

Total – 210.83 crore

Fails to beat Waltair Veerayya in ROI

Reportedly, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made at a budget of 200 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 210.83 crore net so far, thus yielding an ROI of 10.83 crore or 5.41%. It has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Coming to Waltair Veerayya, the film was made at a budget of 140 crore. During its run in India, it scored 161.06 crore net, thus enjoying an ROI of 21.06 crore. Calculated further, it equals 15.04% returns.

As we can clearly see, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is lagging behind Waltair Veerayya in terms of ROI. Since the film has now slowed down, it won’t be able to overtake Waltair Veerayya.

More about the film

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood biggie released in theaters on January 12. It is the second-most-expensive film of Chiranjeevi, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (275 crores). It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Paradise Box Office: Nani’s Magnum Opus Needs 175 Crore+ To Enter The Safe Zone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News