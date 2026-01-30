After a two-year gap, Chiranjeevi made a return to the big screen, and it turned out to be a solid comeback. Yes, his latest release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has turned out to be a successful affair at the Indian box office, giving the actor much-needed relief. With the benefit of Sankranti holidays, the film has scored big so far, and has also helped Megastar achieve a major milestone in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Megastar’s box office run post-COVID

So far, the veteran Tollywood actor has had five theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. His first theatrical release, Acharya, turned out to be a flop, with a net collection of 56.14 crores. It was followed by Godfather, which also emerged as a failure, scoring 74.03 crores. Waltair Veerayya was a success, and it minted 161.06 crores at the Indian box office.

After Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar failed by earning only 30.63 crores. Coming to the latest release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has earned 201.93 crores so far. Overall, his post-COVID net collection stands at 523.79 crore net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID releases:

Acharya – 56.14 crores

Godfather – 74.03 crores

Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores

Bhola Shankar – 30.63 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 201.93 crores

Total – 523.79 crores

Chiranjeevi makes history in the post-COVID era!

As we can see, Chiranjeevi has crossed the 500-crore mark in net collections at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. He has become the first senior Telugu star to achieve the feat post-COVID, which is really a big thing. All other senior stars like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and Nandamuri Balakrishna are yet to achieve the milestone.

What’s next for the actor?

After the success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Vishwambhara. Mounted on a budget of over 120 crores, the film is high on VFX and is currently in the post-production stage. The brand of director Ravi Anilpudi played an important role in attracting footfalls for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, but the same won’t be the case for Vishwambhara. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the film performs.

