Border 2 is on track to become a big success at the Indian box office, with no major Bollywood releases. Already, within a week, the magnum opus made a smashing entry to the 200 crore club, making it the first Hindi film of 2026 to achieve the feat. Such a solid run of the film has helped Sunny Deol see a rise in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Very soon, he’ll also overtake Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham on the list.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Where does Sunny Deol currently stand?

With Border 2 scoring a double century at the Indian box office, Sunny Deol has made a gain of 200 points in total, pushing his tally to 700 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. As of now, he’s holding the 14th rank, above Varun Dhawan (600 points). Despite a tie in points, Rajkummar Rao is placed higher at 13th because he has one 600-crore net grosser, while Sunny has none.

Here’s the breakdown of Sunny’s 700 points:

1 film in the 500 crore club (Gadar 2) = 500 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Border 2) = 200 points

Soon to surpass Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham

Border 2 has earned close to 250 crores and will soon enter the 300 crore club, crediting Sunny Deol with 100 more points. With 100 points, Sunny’s tally will reach 800, surpassing Rajkummar Rao (700 points) and John Abraham (750 points) and securing the 12th spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

