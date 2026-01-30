The latest sci-fi thriller, Mercy, might not be grabbing the spotlight at the box office, but it is slowly moving towards 2026’s top 3 grossers. The Chris Pratt-starrer is isolated at #1 in the domestic rankings, and globally, it must beat this sci-fi movie to achieve the notable feat of breaking into this year’s top 3. Scroll below for the deets.

Mercy’s worldwide box office collection after six days

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $877k on its first Wednesday in North America. It is evident in its weak box-office performance. Even Chris and Rebecca Ferguson’s star power might not save this futuristic thriller. The film declined by 42.1% from its first Discount Tuesday. For a new movie to drop below $1 million twice in its first week is concerning.

After six days of release, Mercy has hit the $14.06 million cume at the domestic box office. It opened with $10.8 million in its opening weekend, and in three days, the film had collected only around $4 million. Internationally, the sci-fi thriller stands at $5.98 million, taking the latest global total to $20.04 million. It is a minor milestone for the film.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $14.1 million

International – $5.9 million

Worldwide – $20.0 million

On track to beat Greenland 2: Migration

The first month of 2026 saw little box-office activity, and Greenland 2: Migration is no exception. But it is the 3rd-highest-grossing release worldwide in 2026. The Gerard Butler starrer sci-fi actioner collected $23.4 million at the worldwide box office to date and is still counting. Chris’ film is less than $5 million away from outgrossing Greenland 2: Migration and becoming the 3rd-highest-grossing 2026 title. It is expected to happen only this weekend.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide

Mercy is expected to hit $50 million worldwide in its second three-day weekend. The film was released on January 23.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: How Much More To Beat Zootopia 2 & Enter 2025’s Top 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News