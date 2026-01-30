Avatar: Fire and Ash has lost its shine at the domestic box office, dropping from the top spot and falling below $1 million in dailies. The film’s next target is to outgross the Disney juggernaut, Zootopia 2, at the domestic box office. Both films have kept theaters open with their strong performances. Avatar 3 is now closing in on Zootopia 2’s domestic total, but how much more does it need to achieve this feat? Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar 3 is James Cameron’s third film in his Avatar franchise. They have left a mark on the history of cinema through their revolutionary technical achievements and box-office earnings. However, this threequel is not so fascinating. The film, however, achieved the break-even target in a month, which is also impressive, but its repetitiveness failed to attract the same revenue as its predecessors.

Avatar 3 hits $380 million in North America!

Avtar: Fire and Ash has dropped from the top to #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The film is showing consistent performance even after losing the top spot. It lost 150 theaters on its sixth weekend in North America. The film collected $652k on its 6th Wednesday at the domestic box office, down 35.5% from last Wednesday, bringing the total to $380.07 million in 41 days [via Box Office Mojo].

How much more does it need to surpass Zootopia 2’s domestic haul?

Zootopia 2 proved to be a box-office juggernaut, setting an unparalleled performance record. Even Avatar 3 is failing to outmatch it. However, the gap between the two films is narrowing, and James Cameron’s threequel has a chance of outgrossing it now. The Zootopia sequel collected $402.7 million so far at the domestic box office and is still counting. It is the 3rd-highest-grossing title of 2025, and Avatar 3 is at #4.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now around $22 million away from surpassing Zootopia 2 at the North American box office and becoming the 3rd highest-grossing 2025 release. According to industry experts, the James Cameron threequel is expected to gross between $420 million and $430 million domestically. Therefore, it has a good shot of surpassing the Zootopia sequel.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films among 2025 releases in North America

A Minecraft Movie – $424.08 million

Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million

Zootopia 2 – $402.7 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash – $380.07 million

Superman – $354.2 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in theaters on December 19.

