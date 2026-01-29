Jason Statham is coming with another impressive action thriller this Friday. Shelter has received positive reviews from critics so far, and it is eyeing a modest opening at the North American box office. Unfortunately, the film will not be able to open at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. There is low global buzz around the movie, and it will depend primarily on strong word of mouth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who was a former stuntman. The action thriller features Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, and Daniel Mays in crucial roles. The critics gave it a strong 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience’s reviews and interest will decide the film’s fate at the box office.

Shelter’s opening weekend projection at the box office

For the record, the movie is being distributed by Black Bear, and this is their second theatrical release. According to Deadline’s report, Jason Statham starrer Shelter is tracking to earn between $5 million and $7 million in its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It has also been reported that Jason Statham’s film is releasing on 2,726 screens across North America. Jason-led could take the 3rd spot in the domestic box office rankings.

It will be a crowded Friday in North America. There are multiple releases, and the old ones are also trying their best to hold on to their spots in the rankings. Shelter will lose the top place to another new release, Send Help. The key demography for Statham‘s actioner is men over 25.

What is the plot of Shelter?

After rescuing a girl from drowning in a fierce storm, a solitary man unknowingly unleashes a spiral of violent consequences. It reportedly has a budget of $50 million, and that puts its break-even target around $125 million. Shelter had its premiere in London last week and is scheduled to be released on January 30.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: How Much More To Beat Top Gun: Maverick & Crack The All-Time Top 15?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News