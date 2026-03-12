The digital space is currently witnessing a storm titled Accused on Netflix. Trending in 74 countries in its second week of streaming, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta starrer film is performing exceptionally well; dismantling records. In just 10 days of its release, the film has officially entered the list of the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix since 2024.

According to the latest reports, the psychological thriller helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap has managed to kick Ranbir Kapoor’s global blockbuster Animal with a lifetime viewership of 13.6 million views out of the Top 10 list of most-viewed Indian films on Netflix!

Accused OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 2 – 8, 2026, Accused, in its second week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 7.5 million on Netflix against 13.2 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Top 10 Most-Viewed Indian Films on Netflix (Since 2024)

In its second week, the psychological thriller produced by Dharmatic Entertainment stands as the third most-viewed original film on Netflix after Jewel Thief and Do Patti! It might surpass both this week. Meanwhile, the film has found a spot in the top 10 most-viewed films of Indian Cinema streaming on Netflix!

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix since 2024. These films arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar (2026): 23 Million Maharaja (2024): 19.7 Million Lucky Baskhar (2024): 19.4 Million Jewel Thief (2025): 18.2 Million Crew (2024): 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies (2024): 17.1 Million Do Patti (2025): 17 Million Accused (2025): 15.1 Million Shaitaan (2024): 14.8 Million Fighter (2024): 14 Million

Accused OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the two-week viewership of the psychological thriller, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.5 million | 13.2 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 7.6 million | 13.5 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Total: 15.1 Million Views | 26.7 Viewing Hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Accused Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma & Pratibha Rannta’s Psychological Thriller Keeps Growing & Getting Better Until The Final 15 Minutes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News