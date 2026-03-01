Indian content is dominating global viewership, and Netflix’s new original film Accused has turned into a global sensation within days of its arrival on the digital platform! In a massive win for Dharmatic Entertainment, the film starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta has achieved a prestigious milestone.
Dharmatic Entertainment Hits A Rare Milestone!
Within just days of its release, Dharmatic Entertainment’s psychological drama has climbed to the #2 spot on Netflix’s worldwide charts, proving that stories rooted in India have a global heartbeat. The show stars Pratibha Rannta and Konkona Sen Sharma as a married couple settled abroad who work as doctors!
Accused Takes Over Globally!
While many Indian shows trend in South Asia or among the diaspora, Accused has shattered the glass ceiling by trending in 84 countries. This rapid climb proves the growing hunger for gritty, high-stakes storytelling amongst the audience.
The chemistry and tension between these two leads have sparked a wave of love pouring in from critics and fans globally. Pratibha continues her winning streak after Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies, while Konkona proves yet again why she is the undisputed queen of intense dramas!
It is rare for an Indian original series to pierce the global Top 3, especially on a platform as competitive as Netflix. Dharmatic Entertainment has nailed this milestone and is moving towards the next, once the official viewership details arrive on Netflix this Wednesday!
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Accused is a haunting glimpse into the life of Dr. Geetika Sen, a celebrated and respected surgeon and gynaecologist whose world begins to unravel after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace. As scrutiny intensifies and public judgment grows louder, the fracture seeps into her most intimate space: her marriage to Dr. Meera.
Set against an atmosphere of quiet tension and emotional restraint, the movie resists sensationalism, instead choosing to sit with ambiguity. The film does not rush toward answers; it lingers in discomfort, asking the audience to confront their own biases and question the fragility of truth itself.
Accused is streaming on Netflix.
