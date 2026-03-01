Indian content is dominating global viewership, and Netflix’s new original film Accused has turned into a global sensation within days of its arrival on the digital platform! In a massive win for Dharmatic Entertainment, the film starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta has achieved a prestigious milestone.

Dharmatic Entertainment Hits A Rare Milestone!

Within just days of its release, Dharmatic Entertainment’s psychological drama has climbed to the #2 spot on Netflix’s worldwide charts, proving that stories rooted in India have a global heartbeat. The show stars Pratibha Rannta and Konkona Sen Sharma as a married couple settled abroad who work as doctors!

Accused Takes Over Globally!

While many Indian shows trend in South Asia or among the diaspora, Accused has shattered the glass ceiling by trending in 84 countries. This rapid climb proves the growing hunger for gritty, high-stakes storytelling amongst the audience.