Netflix’s critically acclaimed crime thriller, Kohrra Season 2, despite impressing the audience and the critics alike, has not managed to charm its way at the viewership game. Despite a stellar cast featuring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, and reviews calling it a masterpiece in storytelling, the viewership numbers have further declined in week 2.
In two weeks, the show could not garner even 3 million views on Netflix, despite the fact that the crime thriller was trending in Netflix’s top 10 non-English shows category in not one or two but 11 countries, which included India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and Mauritius.
Kohrra S2 OTT Verdict Week 2
As per the data by Netflix, Kohrra S2, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 1.3 million on Netflix against 6.7 million viewing hours and secured the ninth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix.
In the world of OTT, a successful show usually sees a jump in its viewership as word-of-mouth kicks in. Unfortunately for Mona Singh‘s show, the graph is heading south. After a lukewarm debut, the numbers dropped further in Week 2, suggesting that the rave reviews definitely did not transform into numbers.
Kohrra S2 OTT Viewership Summary
Check out the two-week viewership of the crime thriller, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.
- Week 1: 1.6 million | 7.7 million viewing hours | Rank 10
- Week 2: 1.3 million | 6.7 million viewing hours | Rank 9
Total: 2.9 Million Views | 14.4 Viewing Hours
Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.
