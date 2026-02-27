Netflix’s critically acclaimed crime thriller, Kohrra Season 2, despite impressing the audience and the critics alike, has not managed to charm its way at the viewership game. Despite a stellar cast featuring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, and reviews calling it a masterpiece in storytelling, the viewership numbers have further declined in week 2.

In two weeks, the show could not garner even 3 million views on Netflix, despite the fact that the crime thriller was trending in Netflix’s top 10 non-English shows category in not one or two but 11 countries, which included India, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and Mauritius.

Kohrra S2 OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix, Kohrra S2, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 1.3 million on Netflix against 6.7 million viewing hours and secured the ninth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix.