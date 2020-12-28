Barun Sobti is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Although, he has been missing from our screens for a while but playing breakthrough characters on OTT platforms. The 36-year-old was recently seen in the Mission Stone and his performance is getting all the love and attention from his fans across the globe.

Barun got immense fame with his stint in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon back in 2011 where he was cast opposite Sanaya Irani. Their ‘Jodi’ is till date one of the most perfect pairs on screen.

Talking to SpotboyE, Barun Sobti revealed what makes him choose his project and the actor said, “The only criteria I have is that the script should be good. I never ask what the cast is? I will never ask what the location is or anything. I will just speak to the director and if he sounds reasonable to me and I will read the script in one go, I say yes to it.”

The Asur actor has a little daughter at home and shooting amid the global pandemic can be risky. Talking about the same, Barun said, “I take all the precautions that I can. Aur rahi baat ghabrane ki so mere life ka funda hai- jo bhi kaam karne jaa rahe ho, usse pehle usko figure out karlo agar usse acche se karna hai toh. So, once I say yes to something, I will not be skeptical anything about it. Then it will only be about the work.”

Barun Sobti recently made his Instagram debut and talking about who convinced him to join the platform, he said, “No one convinced me. I had to do it but just that I was looking for the right time. What prompted me is that one day there was a conversation that you should move with the time and the people who don’t change with the time is not a great idea. And I think no wants to be left behind and not be with something that is happening currently and it’s working. Mujhe chize thodi late samajh aati hai basically.”

We live in a world where social media following plays an important role. Actors are often cast depending upon their social media following and talking about the same, the Asur actor said, “Mujhe aise casting directors ke saath kaam hi nahi karna jo Instagram dekhkar cast karte hain.”

Well said, Barun Sobti. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

