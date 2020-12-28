Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show is continuously on the top spot on the TRP charts. People are loving Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma as Anupama, Vanraj and Kavya respectively. Anupama is a story of a woman who has been cheated by her husband and later she decides to make her own identity to support her family.

Rupali Ganguly, who is also known for playing the character of Monisha in the cult comedy series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has opened up about being a part of both shows.

In a recent conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rupali Ganguly said, “For me as an actor, I put in my 100 per cent in every role but people accept me and love me as Monisha, as these are two completely diverse roles. It’s been more than a decade apart and the adulation and love which I got as Anupama, I am getting 10 folds more than what I received for Monisha.”

Rupali Ganguly added, “Of course it feels great. It feels fabulous that I managed to keep the audience engaged through my performance and I am blessed that God has given me this opportunity to keep on reinventing myself and do things differently and that my personality as an actor has been noticed. It is very easy to get complacent and be in the same rut. I have always tried playing diverse roles and thanks to Anupama, people have finally taken notice.”

Well, which role of Rupali Ganguly you like the most and why? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and television shows.

